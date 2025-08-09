Mumbai, Aug 9 Actor Naveen Kasturia, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released OTT series ‘Salakaar’, has revealed that he was asked to change his walk and gait by the director of the series, Faruk Kabir.

In the series, Naveen essays the role of an Indian spy, who is based out in Pakistan, tailing the escalation of the atomic bomb development.

The actor recently spoke with IANS during the promotions of the series, and said, “The things which I didn't have to work on I had to work on, was the physicality. I walk like a duck. Faruk told me to walk straight”.

“Those things used to happen. For posture I had to work on it. For action I had to rehearse. Mukesh Rishi, my co-actor has a disciplined background. I’m the opposite. Given that I am playing a soldier, I should also look like one. I had to work on that”, he added.

‘Salakaar’ is a period spy drama-thriller, and alternates between two timelines, the 1970s and 2025. Naveen’s co-actor, Mukesh Rishi essays the role of Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, the Pakistani dictator, who escalated his country’s atomic bomb project.

Zia-ul-Haq is the bedrock of most of India’s problems. He was the second Pakistani dictator after General Ayub Khan. He gave a definitive form to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s plan of “Bleed India by thousand cuts”, a thousand year war declared against India for Pakistan’s own interest.

Later, Zia got Zulfikar Ali Bhutto framed in a case, and got the death penalty approved for him through hand-picked judges.

His political actions are largely responsible for the current day geo-political tensions in southeast Asia. He instituted industrialization and deregulation, which significantly improved Pakistan's economy. In 1979, following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Zia adopted an anti-Soviet stance and aided the Afghan mujahideen. He bolstered ties with China and the United States.

