Naveen Kasturia to be seen in 'Mithya' season 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : Actor Naveen Kasturia, best known for his roles in TVF Pitchers and Aspirants, will now be seen in the second season of 'Mithya'.

As per a note shared by the ZEE5 team, Naveen will take "on a complex new character, adding layers of intrigue to the unfolding story."

Excited about joining the team of 'Mithya', Naveen said, "I'm thrilled to be a part of Mithya Season 2, where I play an aspiring author. It's a role that resonates with my own journey in many ways. When I first came to Bombay, I thought writing would be my entry into the film industry. I believe that my passion for reading and storytelling helps me enrich my performance, allowing me to connect deeply with the character."

The first season of 'Mithya' came in 2022. It starred Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dasani, Rajit Kapur, and Parambrata Chatterjee among others.

Helmed by Rohan Sippy, the mystery drama revolves around a Hindi professor Juhi Adhikari (played by Huma Qureshi), who accuses a student of plagiarism, only to get entangled in a web of secrets and lies. While Juhi, the daughter of an eminent writer, tries to prove that her achievements have nothing to do with her prodigy, she is also seen locking horns with her student, Rhea Rajguru, the daughter of one of the top college benefactors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor