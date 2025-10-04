Navjot Singh Sidhu on judging IGT: Youngsters take to drugs,the show teaches to channelise energies in right direction

Mumbai Oct 4 Politician-turned-entertainer Navjot Singh Sidhu is all set to judge the talent show "India's Got Talent".

Talking to IANS, Navjot Singh Sidhu explained how his main motivation is to channelise the energy of today's misguided youngsters.

When IANS asked him about the USP of the show that attracted him, Siddhu said, “Nothing motivates me more than honouring merit, number one. Number two, it is just passing on the mantle to the younger generation.”

He further elaborated, “How do you change the younger generation? Do you change the younger generation by intimidating them, reprimanding them? No. You change the younger generation by their thought process, and your thoughts are the real interpreters of your actions.”

He added, “You are what you think. There's nothing good or bad. It's the thinking that makes it so. ‘All men have eyes; few have the vision.’ Therefore, to give them a vision, to make them better, and to be able to facilitate them to live their dreams, fulfil them through proper means. And I am used to getting highs out of hitting sixes."

Talking about the young generation, Sidhu said, “There are youngsters today who will take to the bottle, take to drugs. IGT – India’s Got Talent – is a living example of how energies must be channelised in the right direction. The younger generation must be channelled through something which is constructive, something which is positive, and something which benefits their health.”

He elaborated, “If you look at how beautiful chiselled bodies people have, who work acrobatics on those poles, which I used to see in a circus. There are novel ideas where light is used for painting. There are madaris coming in the show. There are magicians performing tricks in the IGT. I mean, there's no dearth of talent in India. It needs to be controlled, disciplined and harnessed.”

He added, “That is what motivates me. We don't fight elections or the next election. We fight elections for the next generation. That's why passing on your experiences, your gauntlet, to the younger generation is the greatest thought process for anyone.”

Sidhu further elaborated on how IGT motivates and gives a platform to every single talent. “The bane of Indian society is that merit is seldom honoured, but IGT honours true, genuine, meritorious people. And you see, there is no “sifarish”; there is nothing of that sort. All that matters is that the good must go ahead; they must get a shot at winning the title. And comparatively, those who are not up to the mark have to be deleted. That's the kind of rule that exists in the jungle also, the survival of the fittest, right?"

He concluded saying, “And the biggest room in this world is a room for improvement. This is what IGT stands for. I mean, this is the 11th season of IGT. You could have a 100th or a 200th IGT. Yet, the talent will never diminish. It's like an ocean, never satiated. You keep digging for genuine talent and keep finding one because there are wings that people have given to their aspirations. That's what IGT stands for.”

He exclaimed, “IGT stands to spread its wings!” India’s Got Talent in its 11th season will feature Navjot Singh Sidhu, Malaika Arora and Shaan on the judging panel.

