Navneet Malik calls Vijay Sethupathi his ‘inspiration’ for ‘The Freelancer’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 : Actor Navneet Malik, who is known for his roles in ‘Love Hostel’ and ‘Heropanti 2’, is set to embrace his first negative lead in the upcoming extraction series ‘The Freelancer' starring Mohit Raina and Anupam Kher.

Embarking on this challenging journey, Navneet drew guidance from Superstar Vijay Sethupathi. The actor expressed how he studied Vijay’s performances to bring depth to his character, Mohsin.

Talking about the same, Navneet shared in a statement, "He's one of those rare actors who have fully embodied the essence of antagonistic roles. His ability to infuse complexity, depth, and a touch of humanity into those characters is truly motivating. I've closely observed his dialogue delivery, expressions, and body language, learning from his remarkable acting skills. His roles in Vikram Vedha, Puspha, Vikram, and Master have left a strong impact on me. I've watched each of these projects at least five times before shooting for 'The Freelancer', hoping to capture even a fraction of his expertise.”

“After seeing his performances, I've worked on making the character of Mohsin my own, adding my own special touch. I keep his wisdom to not settle for being forgettable and to truly embrace the role. He reminds me that each role is a chance to leave a lasting impression,” he added.

Adapted from the riveting novel ‘A Ticket to Syria’ penned by Shirish Thorat, The Freelancer weaves a narrative around a high-stakes rescue mission. The plot centres on a courageous endeavor to liberate a young girl ensnared within the turmoil of war-ravaged Syria. Unveiling the treacherous undertakings of the Islamic State, the series exposes their insidious strategies in recruiting and manipulating adherents across nations.

The series is directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Neeraj Pandey is the Creator and Showrunner. Talented performers like Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Manjiri Faddnis, and Sarah Jane Dias are also featured in the series.

‘The Freelancer’ will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, from 1 September, onwards.

