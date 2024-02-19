Navneet Mallik does a scene similar to Ayushmann Khurrana from ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisa’

Mumbai, Feb 19 Actor Navneet Mallik, who is currently portraying the lead character of Sumedh in the show ‘Aankh Micholi’, has enacted a scene that is similar to Ayushmann Khurrana’s sequence in his 2015 movie ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’.

The scene was an integral plot point in the show, wherein Navneet’s character Sumedh picks up his onscreen mother played by actress Bhakti Rathod and run a race.

Navneet picking up Rathod will certainly remind the audience of Ayushman picking up Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’.

In the movie, Ayushmann, who plays the role of Prem shoulders the weight of his wife Sandhya (Bhumi) and wins the race.

Talking about the same, Navneet said: “I am certain there will be comparisons. Ayushmann was iconic in that scene and we have tried our best to make it different. Such race sequences are widely appreciated, so we aimed to maintain the authenticity of our setting.”

“I wasn't concerned about being compared to him. My sole focus was on delivering the scene," he shared.

Speaking further about the sequence, ‘The Freelancer’ fame actor said: “It was quite an important scene in the plot. It talks about my character’s affection and love for his step mother ‘Baa’. However, it was extremely challenging to perform that scene. Firstly, I really had to prepare to pick Bhakti up. Also, for something like this, you need to have certain techniques.”

“There were so much of jokes that were going on off screen. Bhakti was kind of shocked how conveniently I picked her up. I told her, I have been going to the gym for ages now (laughs). Eventually we did perform the scene and it was all good,” he added.

‘Aankh Micholi’ also stars Khushi Dubey. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, it airs on Star Plus.

