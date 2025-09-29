Navneet Nishan reveals that Saif Ali Khan took on the role of her brother during her engagement ceremony

Mumbai Sep 29 Actress Navneet Nishan, popularly remembered as the lead in the iconic 90s TV show Tara, surprised fans by sharing a set of rare throwback pictures from her personal archive.

Through her post she revealed a special connection with actor Saif Ali Khan, his ex-wife Amrita Singh and daughter Sara Ali Khan.

The photos, dating back to the 1990s, not only highlight her close bond with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan but also feature Amrita Singh, Saif's then-wife, a celebrated Bollywood star in her own right. In one heartfelt post, Navneet revealed that Saif played the role of her brother during her engagement in 1998 with software engineer Srirajan.

Sharing a candid moment from the intimate ceremony, she wrote, "Mumbai,1998.These are never seen pictures of my engagement.It was a small get together at home with close friends and family.I got engaged to a Srirajan,a software engineer who was the vice president at Oracle Singapore at that time.We were introduced by the well known photographer Shipra Shukla and there was instant chemistry.we dated for 2 years and then decided to tie the knot.Saif was my rakhi brother so he performed the small ceremony as a brother."

The engagement pictures also show Amrita Singh present at the occasion, reflecting the warm and familial bond Navneet shared with the couple. Navneet's closeness to the family extended beyond formal events. In another rare picture from that era, she is seen cradling baby Sara Ali Khan on her lap long before Ibrahim Ali Khan was born.

Adding to the nostalgia, Navneet also posted a memory from London in 1994 with Amrita Singh. During the trip, she wrote, "London,1994,St James Court.These were exciting times,a lot of travelling with close friends.London was a favourite,the food and shopping was divine.On this holiday I was lucky to have Amrita as my tour guide.since she knew थondon really well she took me to museums,tower of london,fabulous restaurants and Theatre to watch a play.Through the 90’s we took several trips to london as it became our favourite city.Good memories." Navneet and Amrita starred in the Bollywood movie "Waaris" that released in 1988.

Navneet later became a familiar face in films like "Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke", "Dil Wale", "Akele Hum Akele Tum", "Raja Hindustani" and "Kya Kehna". In the movie Kya Kehna, Navneet Nishan essayed the role of Saif Ali Khan's mother. On television, she became a household name with her character portrayal of Tara and went on to appear in "Chanakya", "Jassi Jassi Koi Nahi" and "Madhubala". Her portrayal of Tara was way ahead of its time and portrayed her as an absolutely strong, bold and progressive character.

These rare glimpses not only celebrate Navneet Nishan's journey but also shine a light on the warmth she shared with Saif and Amrita.

