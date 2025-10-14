Navneet Nishan shares a fun BTS of Aamir Khan's 1993 starrer 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke'

Mumbai Oct 14 Actress Navneet Nishan recently took a trip down memory lane as she reminisced about her memories from her cult classic movie "Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke".

Navneet, sharing a few stills from the movie, featuring herself along with the movie's hero Aamir Khan, heroine Juhi Chawla and the rest of the cast, penned a detailed caption sharing some BTS moments of the movie.

She wrote, “Mumbai,1992.Film “Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar ke”.I shot with Aamir for a film called “Time Machine” which was being directed by Shekhar Kapur; sadly, the film was never completed but soon I got a call from Tahir Hussain ji for this film.”She added, “I was super excited as it was a film being directed by Mahesh Bhatt ji and the cast was fabulous.But my excitement was brief coz Bhatt Saab told me that it was a negative role and at that time I wasn’t keen on doing a vamp’s role.I was asked to at least hear the narration and then decide.” She further wrote, “I was given an amazing narration by Robin Bhatt in Filmistan studio.Naturally I fell in love with the script and decided to do the film.Soon the shoot began and at first I was a little intimidated coz I was working with big stars like Bhatt Saab,Aamir and Juhi.”

Navneet elaborated, “At times I would be shaking inside but tried my best and gathered all my courage and performed.It turned out to be one of the best experiences of my life.I was especially inspired by the meticulous Aamir and subconsciously learnt several lessons of professionalism from him.” Navneet further wrote, “Later on release the film became a massive hit and I was overjoyed but this also became my “type cast”and vamp roles were all that I was offered from here on.Of course I was lucky to work with Aamir in 3 more films thereafter.He was one of best costars ever.Professional,very real and approachable,compassionate and a prankster too I found a good friend in him and will always cherish the memories of working with him @daliptahil #aamirkhan #daliptahil”.

For the uninitiated, in the movie, Navneet Nishan essayed the role of a negative character, Maya, a stylish and modern lady in the movie who is seen trying to woo Aamir Khan's character Rahul Malhotra all the time. "Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke" starred Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Dilip Tahil and Tikku Talsania, with child actors Kunal Kemmu, Baby Aishwarya and Sharokh Bharucha playing the mischievous kids.

The movie was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Tahir Hussain. It was released in 1993 to great response from the audience and went on to become one of the biggest family entertainers of the decade. The music was composed by the music composer duo Nadeem Shravan, and vocals were by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, making each song a chartbuster.

Talking about Navneet Nishan, the actress who has been on a nostalgia spree has been sharing an umpteen number of BTS pictures and anecdotes from her 90s superhit movies.

The actress is also fondly remembered for her strong portrayal in and as Tara, which went on to become one of the most model and progressive shows of the '90s era, portraying complete independence of women and ambition; it was considered to be far ahead of its time.

