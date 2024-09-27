Navratri 2024: Ayushmann Khurrana and Pashmina Roshan Set the Stage on Fire With Garba Anthem Jachdi

Ayushmann Khurrana and Pashmina Roshan’s electrifying Garba song "Jachdi" is out today, just in time for the Navratri festivities. Sung by the versatile Ayushmann Khurrana and featuring the talented Pashmina Roshan, "Jachdi" is the perfect anthem for this festive season. The captivating performances of Pashmina and Ayushmann in the song adds to its appeal, with their chemistry shining through and leaving fans wanting to see them cast together in a film.

Expressing her excitement on the song’s release, Pashmina said “Jachdi was an absolute blast! The energy on set was contagious, and working alongside Ayushmann and the entire team was such a privilege. I got to learn a lot and I’m very grateful for this experience. Navratri has always been close to my heart—it's a time for coming together with family and friends, filled with music, dance, and celebration. This song captures that joyous spirit perfectly. Growing up, I remember dancing to Garba with my friends , and Jachdi brings back those memories. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this Navratri banger and feel the same excitement!”

"Jachdi" is a perfect blend of energetic beats and festive melodies, capturing the true essence of Garba. The vibrant video showcases stunning choreography and colorful visuals, reflecting the joyous spirit of Navratri. Ayushmann and Pashmina's mesmerizing performance breathe life into the song, making it an inevitable hit on dance floors and a must-have in every Navratri playlist.