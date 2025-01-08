Navya Nanda shares glimpse of her 'Best people' from IIM Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 8 : Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has treated a glimpse of her IIM Ahmedabad diaries.

On Wednesday, Navya posted a couple of pictures on Instagram where she can be seen with her batchmates, posing for the picture.

One of the pictures showcases the campus of IIM Ahmedabad.

She called the IIM Ahmedabad the 'Best Campus' in the caption.

"Best campus with the best people," Navya captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Navya joined the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad for a BPGP MBA last year.

She often posts updates about her personal and professional life on social media.

Earlier, Navya dropped pictures from her Christmas celebration with the Kapoor family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Navya, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, may belong to a family of actors, but she has carved a niche for herself by pursuing her passion for entrepreneurship.

In 2021, she launched Project Naveli to fight gender inequality in the country. She is also known for hosting a podcast, What The Hell Navya, which featured Shweta and Jaya Bachchan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor