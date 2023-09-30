Navya Nanda shares picture from her Paris holiday; Ananya, Shweta react

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 : Superstar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on Saturday posted a picture from her Paris holiday.

She took to Instagram and dropped a coffee emoticon in the caption with her picture.

Navya wore a blue dress and chose a minimal makeup look.

Admirers and industry friends reacted to Navya's post from her holiday.

Actor Ananya Panday wrote, “Most beautiful girl.”

“Beauty,” actor Shanaya Kapoor commented.

Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Noodle so cute."

Zoya Akhtar also wrote, "Beauty."

Notably, Navya's father Nikhil Nanda who is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited, is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan. Navya's brother Agastya Nanda is debuting from 'The Archies', Zoya Akhtar’s live-action musical movie based on the popular American comics of the same name.

Navya, who is an entrepreneur by profession, runs a women-centric health tech company and often posts about her work on social media.

She also hosted a podcast show 'What the Hell Navya' where her mother and grandmother Jaya Bachchan talked about various issues concerning women.

Big B, on the other hand, was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience.

He will next be seen in 'Project K' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.

