Navya Naveli Nanda looks mesmerising in latest picture, Suhana Khan reacts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, on Monday, posted a monochrome picture where she looked mesmerising.

She shared a picture on Instagram and dropped a black heart, camera and panda emoticons in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cww3kMXubpp/?hl=en

Navya wore a tube dress and looked gorgeous in the minimal makeup and limited jewellery.

BFF Suhana Khan was among the first to drop a comment to the post and wrote, "Omg so pretty" with a smiling face with heart eyes emojis.

Fans also dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Navya's father Nikhil Nanda who is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited, is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan. The couple has two children daughter Navya and son Agastya.

Navya, who is an entrepreneur by profession, runs a women-centric health tech company and often posts about her work on social media.

She also hosted a podcast show 'What the Hell Navya' where her mother and grandmother Jaya Bachchan talked about various issues concerning women.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor