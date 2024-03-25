Navya shares pictures with Amitabh Bachchan from Holi celebrations, Jaya plays with pichkari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated the festival of colours with his wife Jaya, daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Navya took to Instagram and treated fans to a glimpse of holi celebrations with family.

The first photo captured Navya in a white kurti, playing with dry colours.

One of the videos showed buckets filled with colours, and water guns for use.

In another picture, Amitabh, Jaya and Navya can be posing for the camera.

One thing that caught the netizens attention was Jaya Bachchan playing with pichkari and looking ready to spray colours on her target.

Navya also posted an image of herself with her mother, Shweta.

She can be seen sitting on Shweta's lap as she hugs her.

Along with the post, Navya wrote, "Rang Barse."

As soon as the photos were uploaded, fans chimed in in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Where is Aishwarya Rai Bacchan in the pic?

Another fan also inquired for Aishwarya, the comment read, "Where is Aishwarya??"

Shweta also took to Instagram and shared a adorable picture of herself with her brother Abhishek and dad Amitabh.

Holi, the festival of colours, is a celebration of liveliness, joy and, of course, familial ties and close bonds. It marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season.

On the day of Holi, people come together and smear dry and wet colours on each other. Many, especially children, celebrate the festival by playing with water-filled balloons and water guns. As with any other festival, people also treat each other to special Holi delicacies like gujiya.

