Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar to star in Sudhir Mishra's Afwaah
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 17, 2022 06:00 PM2022-02-17T18:00:02+5:302022-02-17T18:02:07+5:30
Bollywood actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen starring in filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's next titled 'Afwaah.' The quirky thriller will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks. Bhumi took to Instagram and shared the announcement with her fans. She wrote, "Officially a part of the biggest #Afwaah of the year! Beyond excited to feature in #SudhirMishra’s quirky thriller #Afwaah along with versatile actor @nawazuddin._siddiqui. Looking forward to reuniting with maestros like @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar. #Afwaah to start filming soon!"
Nawazuddin, who has previously worked with Mishra in 'Serious Men', said collaborating with the filmmaker once again and that too on such a unique subject is such an honour."Both Anubhav (Sinha) and Sudhir are known to delve into larger socially relevant subjects. I value that their cinema is about making a difference. I am glad to be part of a project where they both are collaborators. Bhumi is a fine actor and the chemistry with her will be worth exploring. This will be my first with T-Series and I am looking forward to it."Speaking about the film, , Bhumi shared in a statement, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui is easily one of best actors we have in the country. When you are working with such a proficient actor, it makes you want to double your effort. Sudhir sir has always been on my bucket list. It is even more special because I am collaborating with Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar again after Bheed. I am extremely thrilled to be a part of this project. "The film will be on floors soon and will be shot in an elaborate schedule in Alwar, Rajasthan.