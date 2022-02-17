Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar to star in Sudhir Mishra's Afwaah

Bollywood actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen starring in filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's next titled 'Afwaah.' The quirky thriller will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks. Bhumi took to Instagram and shared the announcement with her fans. She wrote, "Officially a part of the biggest #Afwaah of the year! Beyond excited to feature in #SudhirMishra’s quirky thriller #Afwaah along with versatile actor @nawazuddin._siddiqui. Looking forward to reuniting with maestros like @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar. #Afwaah to start filming soon!"

Nawazuddin, who has previously worked with Mishra in 'Serious Men', said collaborating with the filmmaker once again and that too on such a unique subject is such an honour."Both Anubhav (Sinha) and Sudhir are known to delve into larger socially relevant subjects. I value that their cinema is about making a difference. I am glad to be part of a project where they both are collaborators. Bhumi is a fine actor and the chemistry with her will be worth exploring. This will be my first with T-Series and I am looking forward to it."Speaking about the film, , Bhumi shared in a statement, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui is easily one of best actors we have in the country. When you are working with such a proficient actor, it makes you want to double your effort. Sudhir sir has always been on my bucket list. It is even more special because I am collaborating with Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar again after Bheed. I am extremely thrilled to be a part of this project. ”The film will be on floors soon and will be shot in an elaborate schedule in Alwar, Rajasthan.