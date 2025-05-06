Nawazuddin Siddiqui Applauds Director Sejal Shah for Her Rare Ability To Cast Him in Unusual Characters

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is receiving much praise for his honest and powerful performance as Costao in Sejal Shah’s directorial. Known for taking on complex and unconventional roles, Nawazuddin brings depth and authenticity to the character, which has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. He has spoken highly of Sejal Shah’s vision as a director, appreciating her for offering him roles that move away from the usual Bollywood format and allow for more meaningful storytelling.

Nawazuddin said, “Sejal has a rare ability to cast me in roles that break away from the usual. She creates a comfortable and open atmosphere on set, which is so important for getting into character. Sejal has a real talent for telling meaningful stories in a beautiful way, and playing Costao has been a truly enriching experience for me.” Director Sejal Shah, known for acclaimed projects like Delhi Crime Season 2, Decoupled, Asur 2, and Serious Men, continues to impress with her storytelling. Her recent work on the biopic Costao has earned widespread praise for its impactful direction. The ace director is to announce her upcoming projects real soon.