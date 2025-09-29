Nawazuddin Siddiqui Enters the Horror Comedy Universe With a Fierce Avatar as Yakshasan in Thama

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one of the most versatile and celebrated actors in Indian cinema, has once again taken audiences by storm with his new look in the teaser of Thama. Known for his ability to dive deep into complex characters, Nawazuddin has consistently delivered performances that linger long after the credits roll. He now steps into the dark, magnetic role of Yakshasan, the "Andhere ka Badshah" (King of Darkness).

The trailer introduces Nawazuddin in an intense avatar sharp eyes, commanding presence, and a chilling aura that leaves viewers both captivated and unsettled. Fans on social media have been quick to react, sharing their excitement and admiration. Many are replaying the trailer multiple times, unable to get over his screen presence. One fan exclaimed, “Nawaz enters the universe with a BANGGG 😍🔥,” while another wrote, “Nawaz bhaii just broke the trailer 😭💥,” highlighting how his performance has left viewers in awe.

Others praised his mastery in portraying layered, villainous roles, noting, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s screen presence, absolute legend 🙌🙌,” and “Can we just talk about how insane Nawazuddin's scenes are 😭💥.” Many fans also mentioned how his aura dominates every frame, making his presence in Thama unforgettable. The trailer clearly showcases why Nawazuddin continues to redefine the boundaries of performance in Indian cinema. As audiences eagerly await the full film, his upcoming project Raat Akeli Hai 2 promises yet another powerhouse performance.