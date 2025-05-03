Nawazuddin Siddiqui explains how meeting real-life Costao Fernandes helped his role in crime drama

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : The biographical crime drama Costao, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was released on May 1 on ZEE5 and has received positive reviews from viewers.

Set in Goa during the 1990s, the film revolves around the story of a bold customs officer who stands up against a powerful smuggling network, fighting crime and corruption while dealing with pressure from both the underworld and his own department.

Nawazuddin plays Costao Fernandes, a sharp and fearless officer who doesn't follow rules but always seeks justice.

While speaking to ANI, Nawazuddin spoke about preparing for the role and shared how meeting the real Costao Fernandes made a big difference in understanding the character. The actor also explained that instead of copying him, he tried to understand his feelings and behaviour.

"I prepared a lot. I met him before the shoot. We met while he was sitting quietly and I just observed him," Nawazuddin told ANI.

"I didn't try to copy him. I focused more on his thoughtswhat made him angry, what made him smile. I paid attention to his gestures, postures, and where his madness came from. These were the things I kept in mind. And of course, the script was so strong that it made things easier on set," he added.

Vinod Bhanushali, the producer of Costao, spoke about taking the risk of making a biographical film and shared that it felt right when the team came together.

"When a story like this comes along, you feel it must be told. And when an actor like Nawaz bhai agrees to do it, you feel confident as a producer that the film will turn out well, Once a strong team is formed, we feel this film should be made. And when it comes to risk, well, business always has risks," Bhanushali said.

The film is directed by Sejal Shah, who is making her debut as a filmmaker. It also stars Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar, and Hussain Dalal in key roles.

