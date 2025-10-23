Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I want to give my best in every role

Mumbai, Oct 23 Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has made an entry into the comedy-horror universe with “Thamma,” is grateful that his character Yakshasan from the film is getting so much love and said that he wants to give his best in every role he performs.

The actor expressed heartfelt gratitude for all the love pouring in and said: “Main bahut grateful hoon ki log ‘Thamma’ mein mera character Yakshasan ko itna pasand kar rahe hain. (I am very grateful that people are liking my character Yakshasan in ‘Thamma’ so much.)”

The actor added: “Honestly, main bas apna kaam karta hoon… aur jab audience appreciate karti hai, toh bahut khushi hoti hai. Ye support mujhe aur mehnat karne ki inspiration deta hai, aur main har role mein apna best dena chahta hoon. (Honestly, I just do my work… and when the audience appreciates it, it brings me immense joy. This support inspires me to work even harder, and I want to give my best in every role.)”

Reflecting on his experience working with the team, he said: “Is safar mein, main dil se thanks kehna chahta hoon director Aditya Sarpotdar ji ka, Saath hi, mera shukriya hai to the producers Dinesh Vijan ji aur Amar Kaushik ji ka, aap sab ne is kahani ko zinda kar diya.((On this journey, I want to sincerely thank director Aditya Sarpotdar, and at the same time, I am grateful to the producers Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik—you all have brought this story to life.)

“Aur sabse bade thanks aap sab audience ko aapke pyaar ke bina yeh mumkin nahi hota. (And the biggest thanks goes to all of you, the audience; without your love, this wouldn’t have been possible.)”

“Thamma” also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana. Set in a fictional world, “Thamma” tells the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor