Nawazuddin Siddiqui on reprising his role in ‘Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders:’ Feels like returning to unfinished business

Mumbai, Nov 3 The makers of the upcoming crime thriller “Raat Akeli Hai” have officially announced its much-anticipated sequel, titled “Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is set to reprise his role as Jatil Yadav, said that returning to the franchise “feels like getting back to unfinished business.” In a statement, the actor shared, “Jatil Yadav is a character very close to me, flawed and restless, yet relentless in the pursuit of justice. In the sequel, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, he faces a case that tests everything he believes in.”

“Smita and Honey have created a world that feels real and raw, where every clue hides a secret. Coming back as Inspector Jatil Yadav feels like returning to unfinished business. I’m grateful to RSVP, MacGuffin Pictures, and Netflix for giving me the chance to explore new layers of this character. I am excited for audiences to see more from the man behind the uniform,” added Nawazuddin.

Announcing the sequel on Instagram, Netflix wrote, “Ek raat, ek raaz aur ek hatyakand. Inspector Jatil Yadav is back, and the stakes are higher than ever.”

Directed by Honey Trehan, the second installment marks the return of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the sharp, no-nonsense Inspector Jatil Yadav, alongside cast that includes Chitrangada Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Deepti Naval, Ila Arun, Revathy, Akhilendra Mishra, Priyanka Setia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Radhika Apte.

Set several years after the events of the 2020 film, “Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders” picks up with Inspector Jatil Yadav as he becomes entangled in yet another intricate case — a brutal murder that exposes dark, long-hidden secrets within an influential family. As the investigation unfolds, Jatil finds himself once again navigating the fine line between truth and consequence, uncovering layers of deception that challenge his own sense of justice.

The film is set to make its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa this November. The show will be streaming soon on Netflix.

