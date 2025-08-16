Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Nailing Chand Nawab’s Scene in Bajrangi Bhaijaan in Single Take

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, widely regarded as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema, has time and again impressed audiences with his unmatched ability to slip effortlessly into any role. Often hailed for the depth and authenticity he brings to his characters, Siddiqui has carved a niche that frequently draws comparisons with the late Irrfan Khan.

One of his most unforgettable roles remains that of Chand Nawab, the quirky Pakistani journalist in Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Inspired by a real reporter whose blooper video had gone viral, Siddiqui’s portrayal brought both humor and heart to the blockbuster.

Recalling the experience of playing the character, Siddiqui revealed in a recent interview that he was introduced to Chand Nawab’s viral clip only a few days before the shoot. “It was a funny video, but tricky too because the timing depended on people walking in front of the camera. I practiced a lot and made sure to memorize all the lines,” he shared.

The scene, shot at a railway station in Rajasthan, was pulled off in just one take. “Fortunately, the timing of everything clicked perfectly. We got it in one go, and after that, everyone took the rest of the day off,” he added with a smile.

Chand Nawab may have been a supporting character, but Siddiqui’s flawless performance ensured it became one of the film’s most loved moments. On the work front, Siddiqui has many exciting projects in the pipeline, including Raat Akeli Hai 2 and Thama.