Nawazuddin Siddiqui Returns With Another Iconic Role as Yakshasan in Thama

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is celebrated as one of the finest legends of Indian cinema, admired for his remarkable versatility and the depth he brings to every character. With his unmatched craft, he has carved a unique place in the industry, often drawing comparisons to the late, iconic Irrfan Khan.

Now, the actor has once again left fans in awe as the makers unveiled the teaser of his upcoming project, introducing Nawazuddin in a fierce new look as Yakshasan. Dubbed the "Andhere ka Badshah” (King of Darkness), Nawazuddin’s intense and villainous avatar has taken social media by storm.

The teaser showcases him in a menacing light — his sharp gaze, chilling aura, and commanding presence sparking instant excitement. Fans flooded platforms with praises, calling him the ultimate master of dark, layered roles. Many even noted that only Nawazuddin could pull off such a terrifying yet magnetic character with this level of conviction.

Comments like “Nawaz is back to rule with another iconic role” and “His dialogue is already giving goosebumps” have been trending, while cinephiles are hailing his transformation as one of the most gripping first looks of the year. His portrayal of Yakshasan is already being touted as another landmark in his stellar journey of redefining complex characters on screen.

While audiences eagerly await to watch him embody the King of Darkness, Nawazuddin has more in store — he will also be seen in Raat Akeli Hai 2, promising another powerhouse act for fans to look forward to.