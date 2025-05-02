Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shines in 'Costao': Netizens Hail Sacred Games Actor's Power Packed Performance

The much awaited Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Costao is finally streaming now on Zee5. The leading man delivers a gripping performance as Costao Fernandes essaying the role of a fearless customs officer. Directed by Sejal Shah, the film unfolds with intensity and emotional depth, bringing to life a true story of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering duty. A film set in the 1990s Goa, is getting showered with the immense love and praise by the audiences. Appreciating the legendary actor, a netizen said, “Nawazuddin is not just an actor, he’s a LEGEND. His performance in Costao is proof. What a powerhouse''

Nawazuddin is not just an actor, he’s a LEGEND. His performance in Costao is proof. What a powerhouse. — nehaaa (@nehaaa650435) May 1, 2025

While one added, “Only a legend like Nawaz could pull off a role like that in Costao. Brilliant”

Only a legend like Nawaz could pull off a role like that in Costao. Brilliant — Advait (@Advait1690501) May 1, 2025

Another wrote, “What a performance by Nawaz bhai!!! WOW held the film together like no other #Costao

What a performance by Nawaz bhai!!! WOW held the film together like no other #Costao😮‍💨🔥 — Kartik (@Kartik11630051) May 1, 2025

One said, “LEGENDARY. That’s the only word for Nawaz’s acting in Costao. He completely embodied the character. No one else could’ve done it better✨.”

one said, “If you haven’t seen Costao yet, RUN. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is phenomenal.🤯💕”

And lastly, “If you haven’t seen Costao yet, RUN. Nawazuddin is phenomenal as the customs officer. He brought a story that wasn’t very well know to life! Hats off🔥”

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Met Real-Life Costao Fernandes to Prepare for His Role In Costao, Reveals Source

“Costao” tells the riveting story of Costao Fernandes, a legendary customs officer who rose to fame for his integrity and courage—only to find himself at the center of a murder accusation that turned him into the most wanted man.This compelling narrative, inspired by real-life events, is brought to life by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Bombay Fables Motion Pictures, under the skilled direction of Sejal Shah. With a gripping plot and powerful performances, “Costao” promises to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.