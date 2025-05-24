Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Main Actor Nahin Hoon’ Finds Global Spotlight, To Be Screened at Iconic Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most legendary actors in Indian cinema, known for consistently delivering legendary performances on screen. Watching him perform is nothing short of a masterclass in acting itself. His ability to transform into characters with depth and authenticity has earned him immense respect, with many of his roles leaving a lasting impact on audiences for years. Now, his film Main Actor Nahin Hoon (I Am Not an Actor) is creating quite the buzz. After making waves at the New York Indian Film Festival, the film will now be screened at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute — a place that has shaped generations of performers.

Main Actor Nahin Hoon revolves around a retired banker-turned-aspiring actor—played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui—who connects virtually with a professional actor for acting lessons. The film also stars Chitrangada Satarupa and Naveen Kasturia, alongside Ayushi Gupta, Yasir Iftikhar Khan, Meenakshi Arundhati, and Vibhawari Deshpande. The film will be screened exclusively for current students and alumni of the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute on June 24.

Following the screening, there will be an intimate conversation with Siddiqui and writer-director Aditya Kripalani. “We are so excited about this. It is a film about acting, so for it to go to a prestigious establishment like this is a huge honour,” says Kripalani. Siddiqui, trained in method acting, will also conduct a special masterclass on his process and the various interpretations of the craft. “As artistes, we feel bankers have it easy... I want to debunk these labels,” adds Kripalani, challenging narrow perceptions of professions and identity.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s recent film Costao received critical acclaim, further cementing his reputation as a powerhouse performer. The actor has several exciting projects lined up and is currently shooting for them. He will next be seen in Maddock Films’ horror-comedy Thama, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana. Fans eagerly await more of his legendary performances on screen.