Nawazuddin wins Best Actor at NYIFF: ‘I’m Not An Actor’ is deeply introspective journey

Mumbai, June 26 Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was feted with the Best Actor honour at The New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) for “I'm Not An Actor”, which he said is a “deeply personal and introspective journey.”

The film, which also stars Chitrangda Singh, has also been screened at the New York Indian Film Festival.

Talking about bagging the award, Nawazudding said: “I’m honoured to receive the award at the New York Indian Film Festival for I’m Not an Actor. A big thank you to the jury and the entire festival team for recognising a film that’s very close to my heart.”

Directed by Aditya Kripalani, “I’m Not An Actor” is about a struggling Mumbai actor who connects with a melancholic retired banker in Frankfurt through virtual acting lessons, bridging cultural gaps and personal struggles across continents.

Nawazuddin added: “I’m Not an Actor is a deeply personal and introspective journey, and I’m truly grateful to the director and the entire team for trusting me with such a layered role. At the end of the day, all I’ve ever wanted is to be part of stories that move people. This award is a reminder to keep doing just that

On the work front, Nawazuddin will be seen in Raat Akeli Hai 2, Noorani Chehra and Sangeen.

Earlier this week on June 23, Nawazuddin celebrated 13 years of ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’.

Nawazuddin took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself alongside Kashyap. The two are standing on a sidewalk, back-to-back, with a tree between them.

“Celebrating 13 years of Gangs Of Wasseypur,” Nawazuddin wrote as the caption.

“Gangs of Wasseypur”, an epic gangster crime film, released in 2012. Centered on the coal mafia of Dhanbad, and the underlying power struggles, politics and vengeance between three crime families, the film stars Manoj Bajpai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia in the major roles. Its story spans 68 years from 1941 to 2009.

It has gained a large cult following over the years due to its dark humor, experimental soundtrack, and its realistic filmmaking style.

