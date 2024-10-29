Nawazuddin’s mother bridges the gap between him and brother Shamas

Mumbai, Oct 29 Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother Shamas have reunited for the upcoming film 'Bole Chudiyan'. This collaboration came at the heartfelt insistence of their mother.

The Siddiqui brothers experienced a period of estrangement that left fans wondering if they would ever work together again. However, their mother’s desire for them to reconcile played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between them. A source close to the development revealed that this resolution was made possible through their mother’s persistent efforts.

The conflict between them began due to issues involving Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aliya. Following the altercation between Aliya and Nawazuddin, both the children and Aliya found themselves without a home. The insider added that Shamas, noticing the children crying on the street, felt compelled to support them as their uncle, which led to a significant disagreement between the brothers. As a result, they ceased all communication with one another.

This misunderstanding took a toll on their professional collaboration, particularly affecting their film 'Bole Chudiyan', which was completely stalled. Eventually, their mother stepped in to help the brothers reunite. In a bid to move past their differences, they have once again joined forces. According to reports, both Nawazuddin and Shamas have signed an agreement with producer Rajesh Bhatia to complete the film so that it can be released as soon as possible. Work on the film will begin as soon as Nawazuddin returns from his overseas shoot. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly been cast to play the antagonist in the upcoming vampire comedy 'Thamba'.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Siddiqui's character in "Thamb" is described as “eccentric yet violent,” originating from the ancient Vijayanagara Empire. Recently, Nawazuddin found himself in controversy following the release of an advertisement in which he was seen dressed as a Maharashtra police officer, encouraging people to play poker on the app.

