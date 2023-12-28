Nayanthara celebrates 20 years in the industry, expresses gratitude to her fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 : Nayanthara has given several hits and is known for her work in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. The stunning actor was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. As she has completed 20 years in the entertainment industry, Nayanthara expressed her gratitude towards her fans for their love and support.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of herself along with a long post.

The 'Anaamika' actor wrote, "This one goes out to YOU, my fans. You have been the reason why I still stand here after 20 years. You have been the heartbeat of my career, my driving force & the reason why I got up every time I was knocked down."

Calling her fans "special", she mentioned, "Without you, this journey is incomplete. To all my fans near and far you are special. You are the magic that transforms each project into more than just a film. As I celebrate this milestone, it's YOU I'm celebrating the incredible, supportive, and inspiring force that has shaped these two decades in cinema. Love. Always, & Always. Yours truly, Nayanthara."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1XK8UdPuDz/?hl=en

Nayanthara made her acting debut with the Malayalam film 'Manassinakkare' in 2003. She made her debut in Tamil cinema with 'Ayya' in 2005 and in Telugu cinema with 'Lakshmi' in 2006. Following her breakthrough performance in the female-driven films 'Anaamika', 'Maya', 'Kolamavu Kokila' 'Airaa', and 'Netrikann', Nayanthara went on to become one of the most prominent actresses in South Indian cinema.

She also worked with Shah Rukh Khan 'Jawan', which turned out to be a milestone project for her.

