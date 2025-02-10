Nayanthara joins Mohanlal-Mammootty starrer 'MMMN'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 10 : South Indian superstar Nayanthara has officially joined the cast of Mahesh Narayanan's much-anticipated Malayalam film tentatively titled 'MMMN', a project that brings together the iconic actors Mohanlal and Mammootty in lead roles for the first time in 16 years.

The official social media handle of production house Anto Joseph Film Company and the producer Anto Joseph himself released a heartwarming video showing Nayanthara's arrival on set.

The footage captured the actress dressed in an indigo-coloured suit, with her hair tied in a messy bun.

On the other hand, Mammootty is dressed casually in a printed shirt.

Nayanthara could be seen interacting with her co-stars, including Mammootty, and director Mahesh Narayanan, as well as the rest of the crew.

The video also offered a glimpse of the set, highlighting the grandeur of the production., The details of the film's plot have been kept under wraps.

This collaboration marks Nayanthara's reunion with Mammootty after their successful partnership in the 2016 film 'Puthiya Niyamam'.

'MMMN' also marks her return to Malayalam cinema after a brief hiatus.

In addition to Nayanthara, the film reportedly features Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, and Kunchacko Boban in pivotal roles.

The movie's puja ceremony took place in November 2024.

