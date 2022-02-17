Nayanthara poses with 'Godfather' director Mohan Raja

Hyderabad, Feb 17 South Indian actress Nayanthara joins the sets of her upcoming Telugu movie 'Godfather', which stars megastar Chiranjeevi. Her latest picture with director Mohan Raja was out on Thursday.

Nayanthara and Mohan Raja, are seen in a picture from the sets of 'Godfather'. Nayan looks gorgeous in a black outfit and director Mohan Raja can be seen beside her in the picture shared by the team.

It is reported that Nayan has mostly wrapped her talkie part for the upcoming movie. The last schedule of shooting is currently happening in Hyderabad, and Nayanthara is working on the final sequences, with some patchwork to be wrapped up soon.

Sources suggest that Nayanthara's role has much significance in 'Godfather', which is the original remake of Malayalam's super hit movie 'Lucifer'. This Mohan Raja directorial is to feature Chiranjeevi, who would reprise Mohanlal's role.

Touted to be an intense political drama, Thaman S is the music composer for 'Godfather'. Konidela Surekha presents the movie, while Konidela Productions and Super Good Films are producing the movie, which is in its final leg of making.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor