Nayanthara unveils title teaser for 'Rakkayie' on her 40th birthday, check it out

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18 : South film superstar Nayanthara marked her 40th birthday by unveiling title teaser of her upcoming period-action drama 'Rakkayie' directed by debutant Senthil Nallasamy.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the actress dropped the teaser which hints at an intense period drama packed with violence and emotional depth.

The teaser introduces Nayanthara's character in a powerful role with the film promising a high-octane action performance.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DCgAGK5PGCG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The film is produced by Drumstick Productions and Movieverse Studios. Govind Vasantha composed the music, with cinematography by Gautham Rajendran.

The teaser comes just days after Nayanthara issued an open letter to slam actor Dhanush for allegedly not allowing her to use footage from their film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in her upcoming Netflix wedding documentary.

In the letter posted by Nayanthara on Saturday, the actress also accused Dhanush of harbouring a personal grudge against her and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. She mentioned that it was a 'low' move to demand Rs 10 crore from them to use a three-second snippet of songs from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

A part of the letter read, "A well-established actor like you, with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, an ace director, needs to read and understand this. Cinema as we all know is a fight for survival for people like me: a self-made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today. I'd owe this to my work ethic which is no secret to all who know me but more importantly, to the goodwill of the audience and my film fraternity."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCbCgAgPIxW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan film featured Nayanthara opposite Vijay Sethupathi. It was directed by Vignesh Shivan. Dhanush backed the film under Wunderbar Films banner in 2015.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor