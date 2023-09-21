Nayanthara upset with Atlee after Deepika Padukone's cameo appearance in Jawan?

After two full weeks of release, Jawan is still refusing to slip below two-digit hauls, and with the weekend around the corner, it looks like the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer will hold off for a few more days before dropping down to single digits. Amid the roaring success of the film, it looks like not all is well between Jawan actress Nayanthara and director Atlee.

Jawan, Nayanthara left audiences and critics impressed with her performance. And it’s obvious for everyone to assume that the south sensation will be seen in more Bollywood projects. However, according to a Hindustan Times report, Nayanthara is not happy with Atlee. A source told Hindustan Times “She [Nayanthara] has been very upset with Atlee because her role was chopped in the film. Also, Deepika's [Padukone] character was elevated and Nayanthara's part was significantly sidelined.” Deepika has a “special appearance” in the film as Vikram Rathod's (SRK) wife. Well, the source stated that “it was not a cameo” instead Jawan was made to look like a “SRK-Deepika” film. “It was not a cameo at all. Jawan was almost made to look like an SRK-Deepika film. Nayanthara is the leading actor down south, and hence, she was not happy with the treatment of Jawan. And that can never well be the reason why we might not see her in a Bollywood project, at least not anytime soon,” the source added.

When asked about Nayanthara being MIA [Missing In Action] from promotional events and the success press meet, the source clarified that the actress follows a “no promotion policy because of her bad experiences in the past.” “Nayanthara follows a no promotion policy for her films because of her bad experiences in the past when she was misquoted and because she feels that her job is to act and not get involved in the promotional activities,” the source said. Jawan released in theatres on September 7.