Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share first pic as newlyweds

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actor Nayanthara tied the knot in Mahabalipuram in the presence of their family members and close friends. Their first photos of the couple has now hit the web. The director shared the first photo from his wedding with Nayanthara on Twitter and wrote, “On a scale of 10…She’s Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️😍🥰 With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends. Jus married #Nayanthara (sic).”

While Vignesh tweeted their wedding picture, Nayanthara shared the couple’s photo from their wedding ceremony on Instagram. “With God’s grace, the universe, all the blessings of our parents & best of friends. To New Beginning,” she captioned it. On Tuesday, Vignesh confirmed his wedding plans during a media interaction. Speaking in Tamil, the filmmaker said he only has gratitude in his heart as he approaches a new phase in his personal life with the ‘love of my life’ Nayanthara.Actors Rajinikanth, and Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen with Nayanthara in his new film Jawan, attended the wedding in Chennai on Thursday. Suriya, Vijay, Mani Ratnam and many other high-profile guests were spotted at the wedding.