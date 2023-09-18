Nayanthara's mushy birthday post for husband Vignesh will leave you in awe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 : On Monday, actor Nayanthara dropped a heartfelt post for her husband Vignesh on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Nayanthara wrote, "Happyyy birthday my blessing😇😇🎉🎉❤️❤️😘😘🧿🧿 There’s so much that I wanna write about you on this special day but if I start then I don’t think I can stop at JUST a few things !! I am so grateful to you for the Love❤️ u shower on me !! Am so grateful for the respect u have for our relationship !! Am so grateful for everything that you are to me 🙏🏻🙏🏻There’s NO ONE LIKE YOU !! Thank you for coming into my life n making it soooo dreamy ,meaningful n beautiful !! You are the besttttt at everything you do !! With alllllll my heart n soul ,I wish my uyir the bestesttt of everything in life 😇😇 May Every Dream of urs come true ❤️❤️ n May God blessss u with all the happiness in the world 😇😇 I LOVE YOU.", jha

She also shared a few romantic stills with Vignesh.

Take a look at the couple's lovey-dovey moments.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

Earlier this year, they welcomed their sons. The news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle where he shared pictures of his twin newborns named Uyir and Ulagam. In the images, the duo was seen kissing the feet of their babies.

"Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara is basking in the success of her film 'Jawan', which also stars Shah Rukh Khan.

