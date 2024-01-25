Nazea Hassan: Playing Yashodha is a profound experience
By IANS | Published: January 25, 2024 07:13 PM2024-01-25T19:13:37+5:302024-01-25T19:15:06+5:30
Mumbai, Jan 25 Actress Nazea Hassan, who will play Yashodha in 'Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal' shared that being a part of this show is more than just playing a character; it is a journey of spiritual and cultural exploration.
Expressing her excitement about joining the cast, Nazea said: "Yashodha holds immense significance in Lord Krishna's life as his mother, symbolising unconditional love, care, and guidance. Playing this character is a profound experience, and I am excited to bring forth the essence of Yashodha's role in shaping Lord Krishna's divine journey."
She emphasised on the spiritual and cultural exploration embedded in the show.
"Being a part of this show is more than just playing a character; it is a journey of spiritual and cultural exploration. 'Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal' serves as a meaningful medium for viewers to learn about these revered characters and delve into the rich narratives of our cultural heritage," she added.
The show airs on Shemaroo TV.
