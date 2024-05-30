Nazia felt comfortable wearing bikini for 'Tipppsy': 'I believe in embracing my body'

Mumbai, May 30 Actress Nazia, who was recently seen in the movie 'Tipppsy', donned a bikini for one of the sequences, and said it made her feel confident and comfortable.

Nazia, who made her acting debut with the Hindi film 'Say Yes to Love', played the role of Iris, an adventurous, strong, and independent girl, in Deepak Tijori's directorial.

Sharing her experience, she said: "Wearing a bikini on screen was an experience for me, but I felt confident and comfortable. I believe in embracing and loving my body. It’s important to be comfortable in your own skin, and I’m glad I could convey that confidence through my role."

The movie is a thriller and revolves around some friends who let their hair down in Goa, but unfortunately end up getting into trouble.

Asked if she is a party animal or enjoys house parties, Nazia said she enjoys a good balance of both.

"I love going out and partying with friends, but I also cherish cozy house get-togethers. There’s something special about spending quality time with close friends and family in a more intimate setting," she said.

She is now looking for roles that challenge her and also help her improve her craft.

"I’m interested in diverse characters and stories that have a strong impact. Whether it’s drama, comedy, or action, I’m open to exploring different genres," added Nazia.

'Tipppsy' also stars Alankrita Sahai, Natasha Suri, Kainaat Arora, Harjinder Singh, and Sonia Birje.

