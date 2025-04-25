'NC24': Naga Chaitanya's next to be a mythological thriller

Mumbai, April 25 Riding high on the success of "Thandel", Naga Chaitanya has signed his next. The Tollywood actor will be stepping into the pan-India territory with the project touted to be a mythological thriller.

Tentatively titled "#NC24", the film is being produced by BVSN Prasad. Made under the direction of Karthik Dandu, the movie is generating significant buzz for its ambitious scope and unique blend of action, mythology, and fantasy.

Sources close to the production revealed that "#NC24" boasts "a large canvas and some dynamic effects," while remaining deeply rooted in Indian culture. The narrative reportedly weaves in references to historical periods like the Dark Ages and the Kalyuga, exploring themes of good versus evil and the fight against impending doom. The story revolves around a treasure hunter, an archaeologist, and a history student who team up to confront a looming prophecy tied to royal lineage and a potential apocalypse.

Chaitanya, confirming his involvement in the project, stated, "This film feels truly special. It's a story that will transport audiences to another world while staying grounded in our own rich cultural heritage. I'm excited to be part of something so unique and ambitious."

Chay added that he would wait for a while before revealing further details about the drama.

In another update, going by recent reports, Chaitanya will be returning to the web series genre once again, after the massive success of "Dhootha".

If the reports are to be believed, Chay has joined forces with filmmaker and screenwriter Deva Katta, who has provided the dialogues for SS Rajamouli’s "SSMB29". The maker is working on a web series named "Mayasabha".

Katta shared a post on his X handle, revealing that "Mayasabha" Season 1 will have a total runtime of 400 minutes and is likely to be out by the last quarter of 2025.

