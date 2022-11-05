NCB says Bharti Singh, husband had ganja to relieve stress after hectic schedule

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in its chargesheet against comedia Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya has claimed and said that while he was aware that smoking weed ws crime, he used it to relieve stress.

A chargesheet was filed last month by NCB against Singh and Limbachiya, who were arrested in 2020 under the NDPS Act after 86.5 gram of ganja was allegedly found at their office and residence. They were released on bail after two days, The Indian Express reported.

The NCB has claimed that Singh and Limbachiya had spoken about consumption of ganja in their statements. The agency has alleged that Singh had smoked ganja – provided and procured by Limbachiya – for the first time with her husband in Amsterdam and then during the lockdown between March-May 2020.

Statements of accused given before NCB as per the NDPS Act cannot be admissible as evidence, as per a 2020 Supreme Court order, The Indian Express reported.