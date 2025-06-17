'NCIS: Tony and Ziva' to be out on This date

Los Angeles [US], June 17 : The release date of 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' has been announced.

The 10-episode spinoff series will debut on September 4 with its first three episodes, with one new episode dropping weekly thereafter until the finale in October 23. The series will debut on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Japan, as per Variety.

Excited about the project, the stars and executive producers Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly said, "We're beyond excited to finally share Tony and Ziva's next chapter with the incredible fans around the world who never stopped believing this day would come. Returning to these roles together on screen after more than a decade has been an unforgettable journey packed with lies, spies, danger, desire.....and self-driving murder cars. (Don't worry, that last one will make sense soon). This is one wild ride you won't want to miss, and as they say in Paris: Accrochez-vous bien!"

The official description for the show read, "NCIS: Tony & Ziva' picks up after Ziva's (de Pablo) supposed death when Tony (Weatherly) left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then - and where we find them in the new show- Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali (Isla Gie), together. When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor