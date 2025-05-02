NCW summons Ajaz Khan, Ullu app CEO over "coercive", "vulgar" content

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned actor Ajaz Khan and the CEO of Ullu App Vibhu Agarwal for the alleged "vulgar" and "coercive" content shown on the streaming platform's reality show "House Arrest."

The Commission summoned Khan, who hosts the show and Agarwal to appear on May 9.

"NCW takes suo motu cognisance of obscene content on Ullu App's show House Arrest. Viral clips show women being coerced into intimate acts on camera. NCW slams the platform for promoting vulgarity and violating consent. CEO and host summoned on May 9," the Commission stated in a post on X.

The development comes after a purported video clip from the show that went viral on social media, sparking public outrage.

https://x.com/NCWIndia/status/1918193562178498623

'House Arrest,' hosted by Ajaz Khan, began streaming on the Ullu app on April 11, 2025, and is described as an uncensored version of popular captive reality shows like 'Bigg Boss' and 'Lock Upp.' The series features 12 contestants- nine women and three men- confined in a luxury villa and asked to perform a series of tasks.

Last month the Supreme Court had issued notice to the Centre, OTT and social media platforms on a PIL seeking direction to take appropriate steps to prohibit the streaming of obscene content.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih observed that the plea raised an issue of "important concern" and sought response from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Alt Balaji, Ullu, ALTT, X (formerly Twitter), Meta Inc, Google, Mubi, Apple and others on the PIL seeking regulation of obscene content on OTT platforms and social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor