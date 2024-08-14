NDTV's 'Jai Jawan': John Abraham joins armed forces in heartfelt tribute in Ladakh

New Delhi, Aug 14 NDTV is gearing up to air its Special Flagship programme 'Jai Jawan' this Independence Day featuring Bollywood star John Abraham alongside the Indian Army.

In this patriotic tribute to the nation’s defenders, John Abraham spends a day with the brave soldiers stationed in the challenging terrains of Ladakh.

The special episode was filmed in one of the world's most demanding battlegrounds, where low oxygen levels make every breath a challenge. The programme showcases the tireless dedication of our troops stationed at 15,000 feet, safeguarding the country’s borders with unwavering vigilance.

John Abraham, known for his fitness and patriotic roles, shares heartfelt moments with Subedars, Hawaldars, and Agniveers. He also lightens the atmosphere by dancing to popular songs, with the soldiers matching his energy with their own impressive dance moves.

Through engaging conversations, the actor asks about their lives back home and their families, bringing smiles to their faces as they share their stories.

"#JaiJawan With John Abraham: Catch NDTV's Independence Day Special Show With The Armed Forces,” announces a promo video on NDTV news channel.

The promo video invites viewers to tune in for the exclusive Independence Day programme. The special show hosted by John Abraham offers a poignant and celebratory look at the lives of the brave soldiers of the Indian Army stationed in Ladakh.

