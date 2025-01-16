"Need to be sensitive to how the children must be feeling...": Hum Tum director Kunal Kohli on Saif Ali Khan's attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 : Filmmaker Kunal Kohli has reacted to the shocking incident involving Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence in the early hours of Thursday.

Kohli, who has worked with Saif on movies including 'Hum Tum' and 'Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic', called the incident "shocking" and shared his concern for the actor's children, as the attack allegedly took place in "front of them".

"First of all, I don't think this is a regular occurrence. This is not something that happens frequently. It's strange. It's a very shocking incident, a very sad incident, and I think what we really need to understand is that we need to be sensitive to how the children must be feeling about this because it happened in front of them. You know how Kareena, as a mother, would be reacting to this. And I think that is what we need to focus on and be sensitive about," Kohli told ANI.

The incident, which took place at the actor's Bandra residence, has raised concerns about safety in Mumbai. Kohli, however, shared that he believes the city is "very safe" and that he has full faith in the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government.

"Mumbai is a very safe city. I was born and brought up in Mumbai, and I feel that this is a strange and very unfortunate incident. I have full faith in the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government, and I'm sure they will get to the bottom of this," Kohli said.

The shocking incident at the 'Hum Tum' actor's residence in the early hours of Thursday has left the actor's fans and colleagues from the film fraternity deeply worried.

The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds. Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors.

In a statement, Dr. Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital said, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 a.m. with an alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and is out of danger."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor