Neeharika Roy gives Deepika Padukone’s Shaanti Priya vibes at Halloween bash

Mumbai, Oct 28 TV actress Neeharika Roy made a stunning entrance at the Halloween bash with her striking portrayal of Deepika Padukone's iconic character, Shanti Priya from the film 'Om Shanti Om'.

The ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ actress embraced the character's essence with her elegant black costume that she styled with statement earrings. Talking about her look, Neeharika shared, “When I heard about the Halloween Bash, I knew it was going to be something special, with everyone showing up in their best spooky looks. I wanted to get creative, so I came dressed as the soul of Shanti Priya.”

She went on to add, “This event is incredible, and I feel like after tonight, I might stop getting scared of horror altogether! Zee Horror Show has always been my favourite, and I'm really hoping for its comeback. I haven’t seen anything quite like it in years!.”

Celebrities such as Aishwarya Khare, Aditi Sharma, Rohit Chandel, Aditi Sharma, Manan Sachdeva, Krish Chauhan, Punit Sharma and influencers - Funyaasi and Mayur Jumani, Uorfi attended the party, showcasing their quirky, stylized costumes.

Uorfi, known for her unconventional fashion choices, made a grand entry in a striking outfit, replete with skulls and bloody hands.

Uorfi said, “Halloween is my absolute favourite time of the year as I get to go all out with my outfit and look. This sounds like my kinda party!' I mean, I had to go all in with my outfit - we've got everything here... , these skulls, bloody hands that are giving the whole creepy vibe, and yeah, this iconic face from... well, let's just say it's a show that gave us all a few sleepless nights back in the day.”

On October 26, ZEE hosted Zee Horror Night Shift Halloween Party at Dublin Square, Phoenix Market City, Mumbai.

