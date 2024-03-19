Neeharika Roy opens up on her stylish new avatar post leap in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam...'

Mumbai, March 19 Post the seven year leap in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', Neeharika Roy, who plays the titular role is now seen in an all-new modern avatar.

The storyline revolves around characters, Radha and Mohan, which is played by Shabir Ahluwalia.

After the leap, the audiences have witnessed Radha living as Radhika Kohli in South Delhi along with her son Manan, and husband Yug Kohli (Manit Joura).

Radha’s visual transformation speaks volumes about the change in her demeanor, embracing a more contemporary and independent persona.

Previously adorned in elegant sarees with her hair neatly braided, Radha now graces the screen in stylish Anarkali suits, showcasing a bold departure from her earlier, more traditional look. Her hair flows freely, and a touch of minimal makeup accentuates her natural beauty, symbolising not just a change in appearance but a profound evolution in character.

Neeharika embraces both her traditional and modern avatars, highlighting the versatility and strength of her character.

Talking about the same, the actress said: "I am thrilled about the leap and the evolution of Radha's character. The new look as Radhika is a refreshing change, allowing me to explore a different side of Radha. I loved portraying the simplicity and grace of her traditional look, but the contemporary style adds a new layer to her personality."

"Both the looks hold a special place in my heart, and I believe the audience will connect with the journey of Radhika as she navigates through life in a more liberated and explicit way," she added.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' airs on Zee TV.

