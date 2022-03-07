Neelanjana Ray wins 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' title

Mumbai, March 7 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant Neelanjana Ray was on cloud nine as she won the trophy and took home an amount of Rs 10 lakh in the grand finale episode of the show.

It was a moment of pride for her to receive the winner's title in the presence of judges Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan and Himesh Reshammiya and the special guest popular singer Udit Narayan.

Neelanjana shared: "I am extremely grateful to the audience for all their consideration, love and affection. It has been such an enriching experience and there is a lot that I have had the opportunity to learn from our judges, the mentors and the grand jury members. I am extremely happy to be raising aloft this souvenir trophy."

She earlier had also participated in reality shows such 'The Voice India Kids Season 2' and 'Indian Idol 10'.

The 19-year-old girl from West Bengal further talks about her musical journey and said: "My goal was very clear from the very beginning. I was only 4 years old when I started learning music professionally. It was very challenging without any doubt but I took it up and it is said when you strongly desire for anything even God is there to help you. I think same happened with me."

When asked what she is looking ahead in life, she replied: "I would relish thanking 'Sa Ra Ga Ma Pa' for providing me with this tremendous opportunity. Now after this achievement, I am planning to shift to Mumbai in the next few days and give rise to my career in Bollywood. I want people to know me as singer Neelanjana Ray, I want to create my own space and identity in the music industry."

Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma were the first and second runners-up at the finale of the singing reality show.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' airs on Zee TV.

