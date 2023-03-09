Neena Gupta bids teary farewell to old friend 'Kaushikan'

It's hard to say goodbye to old friends. Actor Neena Gupta posted an emotional video on Thursday while she bade adieu to her dear friend Satish Kaushik.

Speaking in Hindi, Neena said in the video, "Friends, I woke up to a very sad news today. There's only only one person in this world, who called me 'Nancy' and I used to call him 'Kaushikan'. Our friendship goes back to college days in Delhi. Very old bond...Whether we met or not... He is no more. It's very sad and scary. It's tough time for his wife Shashi and little daughter Vanshika. May God give them strength to tide over this situation. I am always with them. What more can I say?"

Neena captioned the video, "Goodbye Kaushikan."

Neena's daughter Masaba Gupta shared a still featuring her mother, Satish and Pankaj Kapur (from the movie "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'). She wrote in the caption, "Rest in peace Kaushik uncle-you gave mom the greatest gift... Your kindness through all those years-will miss you."

Neena in her autobiography, 'Sach Kahun Toh' revealed that Satish had proposed to her once when she was pregnant with Masaba.

Satish Kaushik died on Wednesday night at the age of 66 years.

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles that were integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'.

