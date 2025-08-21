Neena Gupta Claps Back at Troller Criticizing Her Outfit, Says ‘They Are Jealous’

Other than acting, veteran actress Neena Gupta, is known for her unique sense. Many admire her courage to look classy in every look at this age, While some people troll her. Recently Neena Gupta gave befitting reply to all trollers who criticised her for wearing a short dress.

In latest post Neena Gupta shared her photo in western outfit. In caption she wrote, "Shorts wali desi girl." While "shorts" referred to her casual western outfit, "desi girl" was because see was enjoying desi food. Many people praised her look and simple attitude, one troller asked her not to show her legs at it was not well toned. While fans slammed this troller and told women to stop body shaming.Neena responded, Neena herself addressed the matter and responded "Don’t worry. These people who talk like this are basically jealous that they don’t have such good body, so ignore."

Neena Gupta embraces bold fashion choices, frequently showcasing stylish western outfits and proving that age is no barrier to confidence. Her recent acting role was in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, alongside a large ensemble cast. Meanwhile, Neena opened up on the adorable bond she shares with her granddaughter and said that she doesn't feel like a grandmother and instead prefers to be called by her name. In a conversation with ANI, she said, "I don't feel like a grandmother. In fact, I have told the little one not to call me naani but 'call me Neena'.