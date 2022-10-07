Neena Gupta mourns the demise of veteran actor Arun Bali with heartfelt note

Neena Gupta shares a heartfelt message for veteran actor Arun Bali as he passes away at 79 on Friday. He starred in Goodbye, which released on October 7, 2022. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with him from sets of Parampara series. In the picture, Arun is dressed up as a sadhu (holy man) with rudraksha around his neck and Neena wore a red-brown saree while sitting on a floor. Arun Bali was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta-starrer Goodbye, which released on October 7. He is well known for essaying Harshvardhan Wadhwa in Kumkum.

She captioned the picture, “Goodbye #ArunBali. My first day of shoot on the Parampara series set years ago with Arun Bali. So glad we got to shoot recently for Goodbye.” Arun Bali, was best known for his work on TV show Swabhimaan and blockbuster hit 3 Idiots, died on Friday morning at his residence in suburban Mumbai. He was 79. Bali's son Ankush said his father was suffering with Myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease caused by communication failure between nerves and muscles, for which he was admitted to a hospital early this year. Ankush said his father was responding well to the treatment but passed away at around 4.30 am.