Neena Gupta, producer Luv Ranjan announce release date of Vadh 2

Mumbai Oct 27 Producer Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films have announced the release date of Vadh 2.

The movie stars Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, and the film is set to hit theatres on February 6, 2026. Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 is a spiritual sequel that builds on the essence of its predecessor, exploring complex emotions and situations through new characters in a fresh story. Vadh 2 promises to retain the intensity, realism, and emotional depth that made Vadh a standout in Indian cinema.

To mark the announcement, the makers unveiled a powerful first-look visual featuring the two actors, offering audiences a glimpse of the world of Vadh 2. Neena Gupta had taken to her social media account early this morning and wrote, “संघर्ष नया, कहानी नई क्या गलत और क्या है सही जानीये 6 फ़रवरी को (New challenge - the story of what is wrong, what is right) #Vadh2 In Cinemas 6th February 2026."

Director Jaspal Singh Sandhu, in a statement shared, “I am thrilled to share that Vadh 2 releases in theatres nationwide on 6th February 2026. We’ve poured our hearts into crafting a story that is gripping and thought-provoking, and I’m grateful to Luv and Ankur for believing in the script. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it — see you at the movies as the saga continues!”

Producer Luv Ranjan added, “The beauty of Vadh lies in how it captures the beliefs of ordinary people tested by difficult situations that challenge their conscience and courage. With Vadh 2, Jaspal takes that exploration several notches higher — delivering a compelling and thought-provoking story that feels truly special. We’re excited for audiences to experience it unfold on the big screen from 6th February onwards.”

Producer Ankur Garg concluded, “The continued love for Vadh has inspired us to create movies that not only connect with audiences but also broaden the horizons of Luv Films.

With Vadh 2, we’re proud to see this world grow into a franchise that embodies impactful and meaningful storytelling. We hope the audience enjoys the experience of Vadh 2 on the big screen when it releases in theatres on 6th February.”

