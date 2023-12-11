Neena Gupta shares BTS pictures with Jackie Shroff from sets of 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : Actor Neena Gupta, who is receiving appreciation for her performance in 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' on Monday shared the behind-the-scenes from the sets of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Neena treated fans with stills featuring herself and Jackie Shroff.

The pictures showcased different looks and expressions of Neena.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Mere dil ke behadd kareeb yeh kahani, dekhna zaroor!"

As soon as the stills were uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Wonderful film [?]"

Another user commented, "And we enjoyed it immensely! Superb acting n such a beautiful story!"

A humorous drama delves deeper into life from two fascinating angles: that of someone just starting in the world and trying to carve out a niche for themselves, and that of someone nearing the end of their life.

Sharing her thoughts on the movie, Neena Gupta earlier said, "I am delighted to play such a beautifully crafted role of a woman who is full of life," said Neena Gupta as she elaborated on the movie's fresh and unique storyline. Everyone wants to live life on their terms by taking the rein of their journey in their own hands, but things don't always turn out the way as planned."

She added, "When I heard the story, I was deeply moved and felt a compassionate urge to bring this character to life on screen. The multiple nuances of this character made it a wonderful acting experience for me, and sharing screen time with Jackie Shroff, an incredibly versatile co-star, and a dear friend, made the whole project so much more special for me."

'Mast Mein Rehne Ka,' directed by Vijay Maurya features veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in lead roles. It also stars Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles.

It is streaming on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide from December 8 in Hindi, and dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

