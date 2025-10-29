Neena Gupta shows her culinary skills, gives Punjabi twist to a popular South Indian dish

Mumbai, Oct 29 Veteran actress Neena Gupta gave a glimpse of her culinary skills as she whipped up a delicious bowl of vegetable uttapam in her kitchen.

Adding her own Punjabi twist to the traditional South Indian dish, the ‘Badhaai Ho' actress turned the simple dish into a flavorful treat. On Wednesday, Neena took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of her making crispy vegetable uttapam in the kitchen. She demonstrated the entire process step by step, showing how she prepared the upma from scratch.

For the tadka, Neena Gupta used classic Indian spices like mustard seeds, curry leaves, cinnamon, and red chilli. In the video, she was later seen enjoying the freshly made upma, relishing every bite of her homemade creation. For the caption, the ‘Metro In Dino’ actress simply wrote, “Thank you, my friend for this recipe.”

This isn’t the first time Neena Gupta has showcased her cooking skills. The actress has previously shared several videos of herself preparing different dishes at home. Known for being active on Instagram, she often shares updates about both her personal and professional life.

Recently, the 66-year-old actress announced the release date of her upcoming film “Vadh 2.” The film, which also stars Sanjay Mishra, is slated for a theatrical release on February 6, 2026. Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, “Vadh 2” serves as a spiritual successor to the original, delving into complex human emotions and moral dilemmas through a brand-new set of characters.

Speaking about the film, director Jaspal Singh Sandhu shared in a statement, “I am thrilled to share that Vadh 2 releases in theatres nationwide on 6th February 2026. We’ve poured our hearts into crafting a story that is gripping and thought-provoking, and I’m grateful to Luv and Ankur for believing in the script. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it — see you at the movies as the saga continues!”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor