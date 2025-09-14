Neena Gupta shows how to flaunt the pallu in Gujarati style saree

Mumbai, Sep 14 Veteran actress Neena Gupta took to social media to share a graceful picture of herself in a saree.

She suggested that if one wishes to flaunt the pallu, the Gujarati style of draping is the best choice. Taking to her Instagram handle, Gupta posted a photo of herself where she is seen gracefully posing for the camera in a blue coloured saree. Alongside it, she wrote, “If you want to show your nice Pallu, you should wear it the Gujarati style.”

Interestingly, the ‘Badhaai Ho’ actress is known for making striking style statements. Even in her 60s, Neena Gupta continues to grab attention with her sartorial choices. Whether it’s traditional attire or chic western wear, she carries every outfit with effortless grace.

On the work front, the 66-year-old actress was recently seen in the family drama “Aachari Baa” directed by Hardik Gajjar. The movie was produced by Jio Studios in association with Hardik Gajjar Films and Backbencher Pictures. The film starred Neena, Kabir Bedi, and Vatsal Sheth, and it premiered on the streaming platform JioHotstar on 14 March 2025. It was a remake of the 2023 Tamil movie “Appatha.”

The film follows the story of Jaishnavi (Neena Gupta), a 65-year-old widow from a small town in Gujarat who sustains herself by making homemade pickles. After years of estrangement, her son Ketan (Vatsal Sheth), who resides in Mumbai, invites her to stay with him. However, upon her arrival, she learns that Ketan and his family are heading off on a vacation to Darjeeling, leaving her behind to look after their pet dog, Jenny.

Neena also has “Pachhattar Ka Chhora” lined up along with “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri” which brings together Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff, and several others in key roles. The film marks Kartik and Ananya’s second collaboration after “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” which also featured Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurana.

Backed by Karan Johar along with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the film is slated to hit theatres on February 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor