Neena Gupta talks about striking a balance between work and time with granddaughter Matara

Mumbai, June 19 Veteran actress Neena Gupta opened up about the delicate balance she maintains between her professional commitments and personal life.

As a doting grandmother to little Matara, Neena shared how her priorities have gently shifted—from once managing her career while raising daughter Masaba Gupta to now eagerly wrapping up work to spend time with her granddaughter. She mentioned that life has come full circle as she embraces this new chapter with joy and grace. Speaking to IANS, the ‘Uunchai’ actress spoke about how her priorities have shifted over the years. Earlier, it was about juggling work with raising her daughter, Masaba. Now, her heart rushes home for a different reason—spending quality time with her granddaughter, Matara.

Despite her busy schedule, she makes it a point to carve out time to play with the little one, describing life as a constant act of balancing. “The circle is repeating. Earlier, I had to balance between my work and Masaba. Now, I am in a hurry to come home so that I can somehow get to see and play with my granddaughter, Matara. I try to make time to play with her — now I have to balance that. Life is always a game of balance. We are always doing that. I am enjoying it.”

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra became proud parents to a baby girl, Matara, on October 11, 2024. Announcing the joyful news on social media, the couple also shared the significance behind their daughter's name, explaining that it represents the divine feminine power drawn from nine Hindu goddesses.

Speaking of Neena Gupta’s work front, she is gearing up for the release of her next project, “Panchayat Season 4.” Amazon Prime Video’s hit series also stars Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha. The show will stream on June 24 on Amazon Prime Video.

Besides this, the veteran actress is also awaiting the release of her upcoming film “Metro... In Dino.” Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ”the romantic drama is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

